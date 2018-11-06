Analysts Set Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Price Target at $42.89

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

