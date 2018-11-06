Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) recently:

11/3/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 451,605 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 423,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $14,022,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

