Analyzing Capital Product Partners (CPLP) and TOP SHIPS (TOPS)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Product Partners and TOP SHIPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.99%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners -3.33% 2.61% 1.58% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Product Partners and TOP SHIPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.44 $38.48 million $0.25 11.04 TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 0.85 -$13.40 million N/A N/A

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats TOP SHIPS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

