Analyzing Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) & Komatsu (KMTUY)

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Komatsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 10.16% 7.35% 6.72% Komatsu 8.26% 12.51% 6.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Komatsu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A Komatsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Komatsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $80.61 million 2.07 $8.41 million N/A N/A Komatsu $22.59 billion 1.17 $1.77 billion $1.88 14.85

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Volatility and Risk

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Komatsu has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) does not pay a dividend. Komatsu pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Komatsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) beats Komatsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment. The company also provides forklift trucks; forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, and feller bunchers, as well as forestry-specific machines based on construction equipment; recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, soil recyclers, and mobile tub grinders; tunneling machines, which comprise shield and tunnel-boring machines, as well as small diameter pipe jacking machines; and diesel engines, hydraulic equipment, and iron and steel castings products. In addition, it offers metal forging and stamping presses, including large presses, and small and medium-sized presses; sheet-metal machines, such as press brakes, shears, laser cutting machines, and fine plasma cutting machines; machine tools, which comprise crankshaft millers, transfer machines, machining centers, grinding machines, and wire saws; excimer lasers for semiconductor lithography tools; thermoelectric modules and temperature-control equipment for semiconductor manufacturing; and defense-related equipment, as well as provides warehousing and packing services. Further, the company provides other specific equipment for demolition, metal recycle, and slag handling; wear parts, periodic replacement parts, attachments, and remanufacturing parts; and retail financing for construction and mining equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

