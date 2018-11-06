Anaplan (PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday.

Anaplan stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

