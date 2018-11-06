Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 3,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $169,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Thursday, October 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $174,570.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $177,990.00.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 171,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 3.42. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,409,000 after acquiring an additional 601,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,454,000 after acquiring an additional 822,404 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 858,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/anastasios-gianakakos-sells-3000-shares-of-myokardia-inc-myok-stock-2.html.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.