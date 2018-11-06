ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News articles about ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANDRITZ AG/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

