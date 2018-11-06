Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 350062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/anglo-asian-mining-aaz-hits-new-52-week-high-at-80-00.html.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.