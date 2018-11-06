AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 4,221,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,496,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67 and a beta of -1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 531.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 959,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,125,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 75.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,498,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 646,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

