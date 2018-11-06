Appian Corp (APPN) VP Edward L. Hughes Sells 20,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APPN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 109.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Appian by 39.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 398,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,780 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

