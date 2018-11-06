Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 88.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

