Aptiv (APTV) PT Lowered to $93.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.58.

NYSE APTV opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 867,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 236.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Aptiv by 49.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

