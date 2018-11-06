AquaVenture (WAAS) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AquaVenture from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

WAAS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $446.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.03. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 621.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

