Aramark (ARMK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,404,000 after buying an additional 838,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after buying an additional 712,908 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $21,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 87.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 566,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,673,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,485,000 after buying an additional 529,920 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

