Arcblock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $4.90 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00150797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00260014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $666.48 or 0.10325334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,557,773 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DragonEX, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

