ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €35.20 ($40.93) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($51.63) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.93 ($40.62).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.