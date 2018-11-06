Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Director Buys $56,125.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $56,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 1,065,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,657. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2,284.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

