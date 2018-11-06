Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/archer-daniels-midland-adm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.