Archrock Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Archrock by 90.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Archrock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at $586,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is -265.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

