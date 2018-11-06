Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.25. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

