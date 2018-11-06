Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ALI) Insider Purchases A$49,999.95 in Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) insider Russell Higgins acquired 26,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($35,460.96).

ALI opened at A$1.89 ($1.34) on Tuesday.

Get Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/argo-global-listed-infrastructure-ltd-fully-paid-ord-shrs-ali-insider-purchases-a49999-95-in-stock.html.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.