Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ALI) Insider Purchases A$49,999.95 in Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) insider Russell Higgins acquired 26,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($35,460.96).
ALI opened at A$1.89 ($1.34) on Tuesday.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.
