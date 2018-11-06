Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$64.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

