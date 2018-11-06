Argus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Argus has a market cap of $2,512.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

