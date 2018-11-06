Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $224.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.89 and a 52 week high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

