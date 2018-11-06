Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,773,000 after purchasing an additional 173,889 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4,621.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,630.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 46.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 346,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 110,306 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,460 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $7,447,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,225 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $296,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $418,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock worth $32,234,944. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

