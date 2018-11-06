Arrow Electronics (ARW) and Cool (IFON) Critical Analysis

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Cool (NASDAQ:IFON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

92.8% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.24 $401.96 million $7.56 9.88 Cool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.84% 15.12% 4.70% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arrow Electronics and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Cool on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. It has a strategic alliance with AECOM. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Cool

InfoSonics Corporation manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.