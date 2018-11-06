Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

