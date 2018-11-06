Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Releases Earnings Results

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 166.55% and a negative net margin of 59.27%.

Shares of ASCMA stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Releases Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ascent-capital-group-inc-series-a-ascma-announces-earnings-results.html.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.