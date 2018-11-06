Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,550 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

WARNING: “Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ashfield-capital-partners-llc-trims-position-in-ambev-s-a-s-abev.html.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.