Ashland Global (ASH) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.84. 823,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,013. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

