ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $6.00 on Friday. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,660,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,532,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

