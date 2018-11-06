Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.22 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $2.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.90 million, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $630.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

