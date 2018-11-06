Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.22 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $2.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.90 million, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $630.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply