Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 12,350 Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $268.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.16 and a fifty-two week high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

