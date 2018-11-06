Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.93 Million in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 147,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.93 Million in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-invests-2-93-million-in-haverty-furniture-companies-inc-hvt-stock.html.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.