Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,393 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Express Scripts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Express Scripts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $101.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

