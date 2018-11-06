Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.54 ($19.24).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

BIT:G traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €15.73 ($18.29). 13,790,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

