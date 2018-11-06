Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Increases Dividend to GBX 33.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.30 ($0.44) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ABF traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,072.24 ($40.14).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

