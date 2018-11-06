Astronics (ATRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.56

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 2010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Astronics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $840.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Astronics had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $212.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James S. Kramer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $543,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,172,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 638,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/astronics-atro-hits-new-1-year-low-at-27-56.html.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.