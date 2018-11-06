AT&T (T) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AT&T’s score:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 621,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374,044. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

