Attunity (ATTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ATTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATTU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 4,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,334. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Attunity will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

