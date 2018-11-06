AutoCanada (ACQ) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.18% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.21.

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,547. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$880.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$963.32 million.

In related news, Director Maryann Natalie Keller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Also, Director Paul Antony bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$1,285,000.00. Insiders have purchased 137,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,362 in the last ninety days.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

