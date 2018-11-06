Avalara (AVLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/avalara-avlr-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.