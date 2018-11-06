Avalara (AVLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Avalara stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.