Avanos Medical (AVNS) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period.

AVNS traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,051. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

