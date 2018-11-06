Avon Rubber (AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a report released on Monday.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.92) on Monday. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Nick Keveth purchased 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,563.76 ($39,936.97). Insiders acquired a total of 2,236 shares of company stock worth $3,101,553 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

