Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

