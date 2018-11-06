Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

