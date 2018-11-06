Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €67.65 Price Target at Barclays

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been assigned a €67.65 ($78.66) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.31 ($75.94).

Axel Springer stock opened at €57.55 ($66.92) on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

