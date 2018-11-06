Azart Hits Market Cap of $66,148.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Azart has a market cap of $66,148.00 and approximately $3,813.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azart has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012601 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 2,648,703 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

