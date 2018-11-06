B. Riley Analysts Give Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) a $26.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HASI. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $22.75 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,826.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,353,000 after acquiring an additional 218,659 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 896,771 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 230,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

