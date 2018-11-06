B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (BLD)

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TSE BLD opened at C$76.49 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.26.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

